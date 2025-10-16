New law requires Ventura County water agencies to improve wildfire preparedness

Having sufficient water pressure to fight a wildfire was a significant issue during the 2017 Thomas Fire in Ventura County, which destroyed more than a thousand structures.

Now, Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill into law that aims to improve resiliency in the county’s water system.

AB 367 requires water districts to develop wildfire plans that include filling backup tanks during high-threat Red Flag Warnings. Water agencies would need to ensure that power backup is available to keep pumps operating in the event of an electric utility interruption.

The new law also requires water systems to take steps to protect their infrastructure against wildfire damage.

Democratic State Assemblyman Steve Bennett of Oxnard authored the legislation, which applies specifically to water agencies in Ventura County.

They’ll have time to make preparations. The new law takes effect in July 2030.