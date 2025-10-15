Tri-Counties theater company brings best of British theater to local audiences via video screenings

Some of the best in British Theater are coming to the Tri-Counties for a series of special events.

The National Theater of Great Britain was founded in the 1960s, with the legendary Sir Laurence Olivier as its first director. Its first home was at London’s Old Vic Theater.

Now, thanks to video, some of its productions are coming to Santa Barbara’s New Vic Theater.

“I went to London last year with some of our donors,” explained Scott DeVine, Executive Artistic Director for Santa Barbara’s Ensemble Theater Company .

"We went to the National Theater, and some of their shows were unbelievable. They do these video presentations of all of their shows in movie theaters, like the Metropolitan Opera does here in the United States. We worked out this deal where we are going to screen three of their shows.

Inter Alia is the first one in October, and then we’re doing The Importance of Being Earnest in December, and War Horse, we’re going to do that in February. It’s going to be a very cool collaboration.”

Find ticket information at the Ensemble Theater Company’s screenings website.