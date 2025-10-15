2025
SpaceX is doubling the number of its annual rocket launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 15, 2025 at 4:00 PM PDT
The view of Earth from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
SpaceX
The view of Earth from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The number of launches will go from 50 to 100 annually. The plan is controversial because of concerns about additional environmental impacts.

The Air Force approved controversial plans to double the number of SpaceX rocket launches from the Central Coast. SpaceX plans to increase the number of rocket launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base from 50 to 100 per year.

To help with the increase, SpaceX plans to build a second launch pad for its rockets at the base.

It would be at a launch site originally built for space shuttle launches. A new hangar and two new landing pads would also be added. Plans call for more rocket booster landings at the base, instead of on barges off the coast.

There would also be launches of what’s known as the Falcon Heavy rocket, which uses three Falcon 9 boosters to lift heavier payloads into space.

The State Coastal Commission wanted more environmental studies on launch impacts. It raised concerns about issues such as increased noise, air pollution, and other environmental impacts, and it urged SpaceX to apply for permits so that these issues could be regulated.

The Commission rejected the proposal to double the number of launches.

But the Air Force concluded the impacts will be minimal. Because the Air Force is a federal agency, the state's ability to regulate the expansion is limited.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
