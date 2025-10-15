Santa Barbara International Film Festival to honor Adam Sandler

He became a star on Saturday Night Live and had a string of hit comedy movies like The Wedding Singer and The Waterboy.

Now, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival has announced that Adam Sandler will receive the festival’s 2026 Maltin Modern Master Award.

Sandler’s films have grossed more than $3 billion worldwide. While he’s best known for his comedies, his latest role is in a drama. He plays the manager for George Clooney’s movie star charter in the upcoming film Jay Kelly .

Sandler will receive the Modern Master Award on February 5, as part of the 41st annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The 2026 festival will run from February 4 to 14.

The three-decade-old award honors individuals the festival believes have enriched our culture through their achievements in the motion picture industry. Past winners include Nicole Kidman, Denzel Washington, Clint Eastwood, and George Clooney.