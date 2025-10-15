Firefighters rescue dog trapped in Ventura County flood control channel

Firefighters made an unusual rescue during this week’s big storm in Ventura County.

A dog became stranded on a small island of plants and debris in a flood control channel on the Oxnard Plains. It was just south of Highway 101, near Camarillo Airport.

Ventura County and Oxnard firefighters extended a 35-foot-long ladder down an embankment, allowing a firefighter to climb down and rescue the wet and scared dog.

The dog was not wearing an ID tag and didn’t have a microchip. It’s a female pug, or French bulldog. The dog appears to be healthy.

It was turned over to Ventura County Animal Services, which will try to find its owner.