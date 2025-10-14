The Tri-Counties gets drenched by a strong early season storm

An unusually strong October storm made a big splash in the Tri-Counties, but is moving on from the region.

The storm did what forecasters expected, bringing one to two inches of rain to coastal and inland areas and around four inches to some of our mountains. Much of the rainfall came during the overnight hours Monday into Tuesday.

Rainfall totals include Thousand Oaks 1.8”, Oxnard 1.2”, Ventura 1.1", Santa Barbara .76", Buellton 2.2”, Oceano 1.2”, and San Luis Obispo 1.5”.

The heaviest rain was in the mountains, with 3.9” of rain on Ventura County’s Nordhoff Ridge and 2.4” on San Marcos Pass.

No major flooding or debris flow issues were reported.

We could see a scattered shower or two through the end of the day Tuesday, but the storm system is leaving the area. There’s dry weather in the forecast for the rest of the week.