Produce company funds store on Central Coast college campus to give ag students hands-on experience

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 14, 2025 at 11:41 AM PDT
Driscoll's is donating $5 million to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo for the project.

You often see the company’s name if you buy fresh strawberries, blueberries, or other produce at a supermarket.

Now, Driscoll’s has made a major contribution to the agricultural program at a Central Coast university by pledging $5 million to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo’s College of Agriculture, Food, and Environmental Sciences.

The money will be used to launch a state-of-the-art farm store on campus to give students hands-on experience growing, producing, marketing, and selling produce.

The store will also feature Driscoll’s produce, giving the campus community access to fresh, premium fruit.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
