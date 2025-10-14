Produce company funds store on Central Coast college campus to give ag students hands-on experience

You often see the company’s name if you buy fresh strawberries, blueberries, or other produce at a supermarket.

Now, Driscoll’s has made a major contribution to the agricultural program at a Central Coast university by pledging $5 million to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo’s College of Agriculture, Food, and Environmental Sciences.

The money will be used to launch a state-of-the-art farm store on campus to give students hands-on experience growing, producing, marketing, and selling produce.

The store will also feature Driscoll’s produce, giving the campus community access to fresh, premium fruit.