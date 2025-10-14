2025
Governor signs into law plan from Ventura County leaders for new protections against gun violence

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 14, 2025 at 12:02 PM PDT
AB 1344 would allow District Attorneys to seek gun restraining orders against people who might by at risk of harming themselves, or others.

Governor Newsom has signed into law a bill from a Ventura County legislator which could provide new protections against a mentally unstable person having a gun.

AB 1344 allows the creation of a pilot program in Ventura and three other California counties for DAs to seek gun violence restraining orders. Until now, they couldn’t legally do it.

The program allows DAs to seek gun violence restraining orders against people who could potentially pose a risk to themselves or others if they had a weapon.

Democratic Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin of Thousand Oaks and Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko teamed up to get support in the state legislature for the pilot program.
