California Coast News

Missing persons case on Central Coast now being called a homicide

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 13, 2025 at 4:03 PM PDT
A woman with blondish-brown hair and a red sweater stands with her hands in her pockets, facing the camera.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office
Isabel LucasVelasco

Woman's body found off of Central valley highway. Two brothers arrested in case.

What was a missing persons case has turned into a murder investigation on the Central Coast.

Isabel LucasVelasco of Coalinga was reported missing September 13 and was last seen alive at a job site near Arroyo Grande.

Over the weekend, Search and Rescue teams from San Luis Obispo and Fresno counties conducted a search along Highway 198, west of Coalinga. They found a body believed to be that of the missing 50-year-old woman.

They arrested Alejandro SorianoOrtiz of Coalinga on a murder charge. They say he’s the former boyfriend of the victim.

They arrested the man’s brother on a charge of being an accessory to the murder. The two men were also charged with burning the woman’s vehicle.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
