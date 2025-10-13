Missing persons case on Central Coast now being called a homicide

What was a missing persons case has turned into a murder investigation on the Central Coast.

Isabel LucasVelasco of Coalinga was reported missing September 13 and was last seen alive at a job site near Arroyo Grande.

Over the weekend, Search and Rescue teams from San Luis Obispo and Fresno counties conducted a search along Highway 198, west of Coalinga. They found a body believed to be that of the missing 50-year-old woman.

They arrested Alejandro SorianoOrtiz of Coalinga on a murder charge. They say he’s the former boyfriend of the victim.

They arrested the man’s brother on a charge of being an accessory to the murder. The two men were also charged with burning the woman’s vehicle.