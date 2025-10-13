Evacuation Warning issued for Santa Barbara burn scar areas which might be affected by storm

A storm bringing heavy rainfall to parts of the Tri-Counties has triggered a flash flood warning for wildfire burn scar areas in the region.

An evacuation order was issued for the Gifford and Lake Fire burn scar areas Monday night. The impacted areas east of Santa Maria are sparsely populated.

Rainfall totals in coastal and inland zones are expected to end up in the 1-2" range, with up to 4" of rain possible in the mountains.

The heaviest rainfall is expected Monday night and early Tuesday, with a chance of thunderstorms and showers into Wednesday.

