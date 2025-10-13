2025
California Coast News

Evacuation Warning issued for Santa Barbara burn scar areas which might be affected by storm

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 13, 2025 at 9:57 PM PDT
The Gifford Fire burned more than 130,000 acres of land in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties
U.S. Forest Service
The Gifford Fire burned more than 130,000 acres of land in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties

Orders impact Gifford, Lake Fire burn scars.

A storm bringing heavy rainfall to parts of the Tri-Counties has triggered a flash flood warning for wildfire burn scar areas in the region.

An evacuation order was issued for the Gifford and Lake Fire burn scar areas Monday night. The impacted areas east of Santa Maria are sparsely populated.

Rainfall totals in coastal and inland zones are expected to end up in the 1-2" range, with up to 4" of rain possible in the mountains.

The heaviest rainfall is expected Monday night and early Tuesday, with a chance of thunderstorms and showers into Wednesday.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsevacuation ordersrain
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco