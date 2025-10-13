Disabled Ventura County veteran given new SUV to help him pursue a new career

A Ventura County veteran who was wounded and permanently disabled while serving in Iraq is getting some special help trying to create a new life for himself and his family.

The soldier turned college student was given the keys to a brand new SUV.

It was a big day for former U.S. Army Specialist Jesus Martinez Jr. He admits when he first got a call about the SUV from a nonprofit veterans group, he really didn’t think it was happening.

"This is amazing. When I got called by the Military Warriors Support Foundation, I didn't really believe it," said the veteran. "I'm excited to receive this vehicle. It's going to help me and my family a lot."

The foundation teamed up with Wells Fargo Bank at a Monday afternoon ceremony to present the single father of two young kids with the keys to a brand new Jeep SUV.

"We're helping with the car and two years of financial education. I think it's really important to help those who served our country find their footing when they get back," said Scott Hansen of Wells Fargo.

Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara was also on hand to help honor the veteran, presenting him with a flag which flew over the Capitol.

Martinez is currently a Ventura College student and hopes to become a digital forensic expert working in law enforcement.

