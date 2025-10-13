Body found on Ventura County beach
Initial reports say there are no signs of foul play. An autopsy is pending.
An autopsy is pending on the body of a man who was found dead on a Ventura County beach.
Port Hueneme Police were called to Hueneme Beach Sunday afternoon by reports of a man who was possibly deceased lying on the sand. Police officers and Ventura County firefighters arrived at the scene and determined the man was dead.
There were no signs of foul play. The name of the man hasn’t been released.