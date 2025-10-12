2025
California Coast News

Storm creating heavy rain potential for the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 12, 2025 at 1:56 PM PDT
KCLU

Monday afternoon, Tuesday morning could see the heaviest rainfall for the region.

The first significant storm of the season is headed to the Tri-Counties.

A low pressure system could bring heavy rainfall to parts of the Central and South Coasts.

The rain could start in San Luis Obispo County Monday afternoon, Santa Barbara County Monday night and arrive in Ventura County late Monday night, or early Tuesday.

The Central Coast could get 1-2" of rain on the coast, and inland, with up to 4" in the foothills and mountains. Rainfall totals will be lighter south of Point Conception, with up to an inch of rain in coastal areas and 2" in the mountains.

The system will bring a lot of instability with it, creating the chance of thunderstorms.

It won't stick around long, with clearing expected by Wednesday.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
