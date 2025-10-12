Storm creating heavy rain potential for the Tri-Counties

The first significant storm of the season is headed to the Tri-Counties.

A low pressure system could bring heavy rainfall to parts of the Central and South Coasts.

The rain could start in San Luis Obispo County Monday afternoon, Santa Barbara County Monday night and arrive in Ventura County late Monday night, or early Tuesday.

The Central Coast could get 1-2" of rain on the coast, and inland, with up to 4" in the foothills and mountains. Rainfall totals will be lighter south of Point Conception, with up to an inch of rain in coastal areas and 2" in the mountains.

The system will bring a lot of instability with it, creating the chance of thunderstorms.

It won't stick around long, with clearing expected by Wednesday.

