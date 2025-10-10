Saving the monarchs: Ventura event focuses on helping the endangered butterflies

The Ventura Land Trust is sponsoring Monarch Butterfly Day this weekend, in celebration of the endangered winged insect. Habitat loss is impacting their future.

Monarchs will be celebrated at the event on Saturday, October 10, at Ventura's Mission Park. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It includes art, educational booths, and a series of talks about the monarchs. The speakers will also explain efforts to preserve them and how the public can contribute to their conservation.