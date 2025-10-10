2025
Saving the monarchs: Ventura event focuses on helping the endangered butterflies

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 10, 2025 at 1:57 PM PDT
Jim Hudgins
/
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

The free event will include educational activities and speakers.

The Ventura Land Trust is sponsoring Monarch Butterfly Day this weekend, in celebration of the endangered winged insect. Habitat loss is impacting their future.

Monarchs will be celebrated at the event on Saturday, October 10, at Ventura's Mission Park. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It includes art, educational booths, and a series of talks about the monarchs. The speakers will also explain efforts to preserve them and how the public can contribute to their conservation.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
