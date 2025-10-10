2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KCLU News "Best Newscast" entry for RTNA Golden Mikes

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 10, 2025 at 12:19 PM PDT

"KCLU 7 p.m. news with Dave Meyer"

KCLU is the NPR radio station serving Ventura, Santa Barbara, and southern San Luis Obispo Counties. Much of our coverage area is in the shadow of Los Angeles radio and TV stations. What sets us apart from them is our local news coverage.

We have a two-person news department, along with two part-time hosts who anchor the newscasts (the news department does all newsgathering).

We also broadcast ten daily newscasts, as well as regular long-form feature pieces. They air in morning and afternoon drive.

This is a designated news day entry from May 30, 2025.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco