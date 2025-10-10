KCLU News "Best Newscast" entry for RTNA Golden Mikes

KCLU is the NPR radio station serving Ventura, Santa Barbara, and southern San Luis Obispo Counties. Much of our coverage area is in the shadow of Los Angeles radio and TV stations. What sets us apart from them is our local news coverage.

We have a two-person news department, along with two part-time hosts who anchor the newscasts (the news department does all newsgathering).

We also broadcast ten daily newscasts, as well as regular long-form feature pieces. They air in morning and afternoon drive.

This is a designated news day entry from May 30, 2025.