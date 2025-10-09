Father and husband of freed hostages reacts to ceasefire deal

/ Family members of Israeli hostages in Gaza, including Batsheva Cohen (R), Avihai Brodutch (L) and Gilad Kormgold, arrive for talks with Bundestag President Baerbel Bas (in orange jacket) on Nov. 16, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. The three are in Berlin to seek German assistance in attaining the release of the hostages. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Avihai Brodutch‘s wife and three young children were kidnapped and taken into Gaza after the Oct. 7 attacks. After their release, Brodutch became a fierce advocate for the remaining hostages taken by Hamas and their families.

We get his perspective on the ceasefire plan that Hamas and Israel have agreed to, which requires the immediate release of the remaining hostages.

