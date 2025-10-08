On the move! Cal Poly San Luis Obispo's portion of its 2026 Rose Parade float is heading south

The next Rose Parade is January 1 in Pasadena, but one of the floats is starting its journey this week on Highway 101 through the Tri-Counties.

Well, at least it’s part of a float.

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly Pomona have jointly built a float for the last 77 years .The Cal Poly San Luis Obispo portion of the float will be loaded onto a tractor-trailer rig Thursday afternoon for the trip to Pomona.

The two parts will be connected, and the San Luis Obispo team will make regular trips to Pomona for the next few months to help finish the float.

This year’s float is called “Jungle Jumpstart,” and it will feature creatures of the jungle, along with their giant robot friend.

Meanwhile, the Tournament of Roses announced Wednesday that basketball legend Magic Johnson will be the Grand Marshal of the 2026 Rose Parade.