2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

On the move! Cal Poly San Luis Obispo's portion of its 2026 Rose Parade float is heading south

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 8, 2025 at 4:04 PM PDT
Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly Pomona students are creating a Rose Parade float which showcases the dynamics between nature and technology.
Cal Poly
Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly Pomona students are creating a Rose Parade float which showcases the dynamics between nature and technology.

The Cal Poly SLO part of the float will be connected with the Cal Poly Pomona portion, with student teams from both campuses working to complete it.

The next Rose Parade is January 1 in Pasadena, but one of the floats is starting its journey this week on Highway 101 through the Tri-Counties.

Well, at least it’s part of a float.

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly Pomona have jointly built a float for the last 77 years .The Cal Poly San Luis Obispo portion of the float will be loaded onto a tractor-trailer rig Thursday afternoon for the trip to Pomona.

The two parts will be connected, and the San Luis Obispo team will make regular trips to Pomona for the next few months to help finish the float.

This year’s float is called “Jungle Jumpstart,” and it will feature creatures of the jungle, along with their giant robot friend.

Meanwhile, the Tournament of Roses announced Wednesday that basketball legend Magic Johnson will be the Grand Marshal of the 2026 Rose Parade.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsrose paradecal poly slocal poly
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco