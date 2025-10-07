Two UC Santa Barbara researchers winners of 2025 Nobel Prize in physics

Two UC Santa Barbara researchers are part of a trio of people that have just been awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in physics.

John Clarke, Michel Devoret, and John Martinis share the 2025 honors.

Clarke is at UC Berkeley, while Devoret and Martinis are at UCSB.

They share the award for something called quantum mechanical tunneling.

Their research focused on a superconducting electrical system which could tunnel from one state to another, like passing through a wall.

They also showed the system could absorb and emit energy in specific doses, exactly as predicted by quantum mechanics.

The research is considered a major step forward in future quantum technologies.