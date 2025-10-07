2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Two UC Santa Barbara researchers winners of 2025 Nobel Prize in physics

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 7, 2025 at 8:40 AM PDT
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences

Award made for research in quantum physics.

Two UC Santa Barbara researchers are part of a trio of people that have just been awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in physics.

John Clarke, Michel Devoret, and John Martinis share the 2025 honors.

Clarke is at UC Berkeley, while Devoret and Martinis are at UCSB.

They share the award for something called quantum mechanical tunneling.

Their research focused on a superconducting electrical system which could tunnel from one state to another, like passing through a wall.

They also showed the system could absorb and emit energy in specific doses, exactly as predicted by quantum mechanics.

The research is considered a major step forward in future quantum technologies.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsuc santa barbaraUCSB
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco