New parking restrictions in place to reduce issues at popular Santa Barbara County hot springs

Parking near a popular hot springs in the hills above Montecito has been a source of conflict between visitors and nearby residents for years. But Santa Barbara County and the California Highway Patrol have begun enforcing new parking restrictions for the Montecito Hot Springs Trail.

Parking is now limited to the Hot Springs Trailhead, located at the intersection of East Mountain Drive and Riven Rock Road.

Visitors had been parking at multiple locations around the trailhead, including on private property.

At one point, some residents began using boulders and vegetation to limit parking. Santa Barbara County went to court over the illegal parking, and a ruling was issued in its favor.

The county devised a new parking plan, along with restrictions, to provide relief to property owners. The plan includes a small parking lot and limited street parking.

Signs have been erected to show the new parking restrictions.

Santa Barbara County A map shows which areas are sanctioned for parking at the trailhead to Montecito Hot Springs.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol will begin enforcement of the new restrictions after a one-month grace period. After that, visitors parking in restricted areas could be ticketed or have their vehicles towed.

Parking is not allowed after sunset.