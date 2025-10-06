2025
Major repairs needed for section of Central Coast's Highway 1 damaged by train and truck collision

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 6, 2025 at 1:02 PM PDT
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
At least four people were hurt in a collision involving a passenger train and tanker truck in Santa Barbara County Wednesday.

Work on the section of highway south of Guadalupe is expected to take two months. Drivers can expect delays, as traffic on Highway 1 will be limited to one direction at a time.

A collision involving a passenger train and a tanker truck on the Central Coast last week, which left the truck driver dead, has caused significant damage to a section of Highway 1.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon, just off Highway 1 south of Guadalupe.

The driver of the truck was fatally injured. Three people on board the Amtrak train suffered minor injuries. Highway 1 was closed for about 24 hours while emergency repairs were made.

Now, Caltrans officials say more extensive work is needed.

Travel through the area will be temporarily limited to one lane. Stoplights will be added to direct traffic through the work zone in one direction at a time. Drivers can expect delays of about ten minutes.

Crews will rebuild the embankment area, restore the roadway shoulders, and reinstall guardrails.

Caltrans officials say some of the work is related to the accident, while some is aimed at repairing damage from recent storms. The $1.7 million emergency repair project is expected to take about two months.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
