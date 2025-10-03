2025
California Coast News

Nonstop airline service to Las Vegas resumes from Central Coast airport

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 3, 2025 at 11:46 AM PDT
Mark Nakamura
/
SLO County Airport

Alaska Airlines is offering flights to Vegas from the SLO County Airport.

Central Coast residents who are ready to test their luck, or at least see a few shows, are going to find it easier to get to Las Vegas starting this weekend.

Alaska Airlines is resuming daily nonstop flights from San Luis Obispo to Las Vegas starting Saturday (October 4). The service is seasonal, with increased interest in the route this time of year.

One daily flight is scheduled in each direction between SLO County Airport and McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.

Allegant Airlines offers a few flights a week between Santa Maria Airport and Las Vegas. Southwest Airlines also has three daily nonstop flights from Santa Barbara Airport to Las Vegas.
