Assault, hate crime charges filed against teens in connection with confrontation in Simi Valley

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 3, 2025 at 10:52 AM PDT
Simi Valley Police

Ventura County prosecutors say five teens are facing charges, with three facing additional hate crime allegations.

Prosecutors have filed hate crime charges against some of the teens involved in a highly publicized confrontation in the parking lot of a Ventura County movie theater.

Cell phone video of the incident went viral. An African-American teen said he was chased and attacked because of his race.

Following an investigation, Ventura County prosecutors have announced that five teens are facing charges. Three of them are 17 years old, and two are 16 years old. Because of their ages, their names aren’t being released.

Three of the five teens have been charged with felony assault, with special allegations that a hate crime occurred. All five are set to be arraigned next week.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco