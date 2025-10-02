The driver of tanker truck involved in collision with Amtrak train on Central Coast has died

The driver of a tanker truck involved in a collision with a passenger train on the Central Coast has died.

The crash occurred on Wednesday afternoon in a rural area of Santa Barbara County just off Highway 1, south of Guadalupe.

The truck was hit by an Amtrak train as it was moving through a private railroad crossing in an agricultural area. There was a warning sign, but the crossing didn't have flashing lights or a crossing gate.

The driver was seriously injured and taken to a hospital, where he later died. His name hasn't been released. Three train passengers were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The accident caused thousands of gallons of fuel to spill, prompting a cleanup effort that closed Highway 1 through the area.