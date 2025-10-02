2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

The driver of tanker truck involved in collision with Amtrak train on Central Coast has died

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 2, 2025 at 1:46 PM PDT
One person is dead, and three were injured following a collision involving a passenger train and a tanker truck on the Central Coast.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
One dead, three injured following collision involving passenger train and tanker truck on Central Coast.

Three people on board the passenger train were injured.

The driver of a tanker truck involved in a collision with a passenger train on the Central Coast has died.

The crash occurred on Wednesday afternoon in a rural area of Santa Barbara County just off Highway 1, south of Guadalupe.

The truck was hit by an Amtrak train as it was moving through a private railroad crossing in an agricultural area. There was a warning sign, but the crossing didn't have flashing lights or a crossing gate.

The driver was seriously injured and taken to a hospital, where he later died. His name hasn't been released. Three train passengers were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The accident caused thousands of gallons of fuel to spill, prompting a cleanup effort that closed Highway 1 through the area.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsamtrakamtrak trainfatal train accident
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco