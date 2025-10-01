2025
California Coast News

Train, truck collide on Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 1, 2025 at 4:41 PM PDT

The collision is south of Guadalupe off Highway 1.

First responders are on the scene of a collision involving a tanker truck and a passenger train on the Central Coast.

It happened just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, off Highway 1 south of Guadalupe.

Details of what happened are still unclear. The truck driver was seriously injured, and three train passengers were taken to a hospital for what were reported to be minor injuries.

The area where the collision occurred is rural farmland.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newstrain accidentguadalupe
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco