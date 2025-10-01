Train, truck collide on Central Coast
The collision is south of Guadalupe off Highway 1.
First responders are on the scene of a collision involving a tanker truck and a passenger train on the Central Coast.
It happened just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, off Highway 1 south of Guadalupe.
Details of what happened are still unclear. The truck driver was seriously injured, and three train passengers were taken to a hospital for what were reported to be minor injuries.
The area where the collision occurred is rural farmland.