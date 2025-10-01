Santa Barbara man convicted of first-degree murder in death of three-year-old girl

A Santa Barbara County man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the death of a three-year-old girl.

Mila Solis died in February 2023. Prosecutors say she was the victim of a violent attack that damaged her heart and spine. They say in the final months of the little girl’s life, she was repeatedly abused by Elvis Alberto Lopez, the boyfriend of the girl’s mother.

In addition to the first-degree murder conviction, the 27-year-old man was found guilty of five other criminal counts.

Lopez is potentially facing life in prison without the possibility of parole. He'll be sentenced on December 4.