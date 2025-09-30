Skeletal remains discovered in Ventura County are those of a woman who disappeared in June

The search for a missing woman in Ventura County has reached a sad conclusion.

Zyanya Valora was last seen at her Ojai Valley home on June 25. An extensive search failed to turn up any sign of the 21-year-old woman.

On September 24, volunteers with a local conservation group who were clearing invasive plants from the Ventura River bed discovered skeletal remains.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the remains were those of Valora. The investigation will continue into the cause of her death, but so far, officials say there are no signs of foul play.