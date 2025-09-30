2025
California Coast News

Skeletal remains discovered in Ventura County are those of a woman who disappeared in June

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 30, 2025 at 4:25 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

An initial investigation shows no signs of foul play. Zyanya Valora, 21, was last seen at her Ojai Valley home on June 25.

The search for a missing woman in Ventura County has reached a sad conclusion.

Zyanya Valora was last seen at her Ojai Valley home on June 25. An extensive search failed to turn up any sign of the 21-year-old woman.

On September 24, volunteers with a local conservation group who were clearing invasive plants from the Ventura River bed discovered skeletal remains.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the remains were those of Valora. The investigation will continue into the cause of her death, but so far, officials say there are no signs of foul play.
