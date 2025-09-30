Company suggests using ships to transport oil from Santa Barbara County if it can't restart pipeline

An oil company engaged in a battle to restart the oil pipeline, which ruptured on the Gaviota Coast in 2015 and caused a significant spill, has a new proposal to circumvent the controversy.

Sable Offshore Corporation suggests it could use ships to transport oil from three idle offshore oil platforms off the Santa Barbara County coastline to oil processing facilities.

Sable has faced fierce opposition to its efforts to restart the pipeline. Opponents contend that even with repairs, the decades-old infrastructure is a disaster waiting to happen. They’re fighting the effort in court.

Sable officials contend that they’ve repaired and upgraded the system, and it’s safe. They've formally asked state regulators to allow the system’s restart.

Now, Sable officials say they'll pursue an alternative plan, which calls for moving the oil by ship. It’s asking the Trump Administration to support the idea.

In a statement, the company notes that the approach is being used with some platforms in the Gulf of Mexico

But, if Sable uses the alternative plan, it would delay startup. In its statement, it says it could have the pipeline operational by the end of the year. If it uses ships, the projected startup would be in the fourth quarter of 2026.

In its latest financial filings, the company states that if ships are used, California will miss out on income from oil production, because the platforms are in federal waters. It also states that the oil might not go to California, instead being sold to the highest bidder.