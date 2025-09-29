Settlement reached in sexual abuse claims involving South Coast school district

A South Coast school district has reached a multi-million dollar settlement to resolve claims of sexual abuse by a former principal in the 1970s.

It’s a $7.5 million settlement in a lawsuit against the Montecito Union School District over allegations of abuse involving two students between 1972 and 1978.

The suit involved the school’s longtime principal, who died more than a decade ago. It claimed that others knew about the abuse but failed to act.

In a statement, the district said there is no admission of guilt in connection with the settlement. But, it said trustees are sympathetic to any person who has experienced abuse. It notes that no current employees worked for the district in the 1970s.

The trustees said they were prepared to mount a vigorous defense, but weighed it against the possibility of a significantly large verdict, which would hurt the district’s ability to provide educational services.

They said they will manage the financial impacts of the $7.5 million settlement with a hiring freeze, reducing the number of positions if people leave their jobs, and redirecting some of the money earmarked for major repair projects.

The statement also notes that all current employees receive mandatory training on how to deal with sexual abuse claims.