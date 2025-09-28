Central Coast rocket launch puts on show visible in much of the Western United States
Falcon 9 rocket carries 28 satellites into orbit.
Maybe you saw it! A rocket launch from the Central Coast created a spectacular twilight show Sunday night.
SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 7:04 p.m. It carried 28 communications satellites into orbit.
Coming at twilight, the launch was visible in much of the western United States.
The reusable first stage booster landed on a barge off the West Coast.