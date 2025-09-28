2025
California Coast News

Central Coast rocket launch puts on show visible in much of the Western United States

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 28, 2025 at 11:48 PM PDT
A Falcon 9 rocket lifting off from the Central Coast was seen throughout much of the Western United Sates Sunday night.
Lance Orozco
Falcon 9 rocket carries 28 satellites into orbit.

Maybe you saw it! A rocket launch from the Central Coast created a spectacular twilight show Sunday night.

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 7:04 p.m. It carried 28 communications satellites into orbit.

Coming at twilight, the launch was visible in much of the western United States.

The reusable first stage booster landed on a barge off the West Coast.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
