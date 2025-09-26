Man struck and killed by car while walking on Highway 101 in Ventura County

A man was struck and killed by a car as he was walking on Highway 101 in Ventura County late Thursday night.

It happened just after 11 p.m., west of Ventura. CHP officers say the man was walking in a southbound lane of the 101 near the Highway 33 interchange when he was hit.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released. The car was able to stop safely, and the driver was unhurt.

Investigators are trying to figure out why the man was on the freeway, and are looking for witnesses.