2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Man struck and killed by car while walking on Highway 101 in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 26, 2025 at 11:26 AM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

CHP investigators are trying to figure out why the man was in the middle of a freeway lane.

A man was struck and killed by a car as he was walking on Highway 101 in Ventura County late Thursday night.

It happened just after 11 p.m., west of Ventura. CHP officers say the man was walking in a southbound lane of the 101 near the Highway 33 interchange when he was hit.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released. The car was able to stop safely, and the driver was unhurt.

Investigators are trying to figure out why the man was on the freeway, and are looking for witnesses.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newspedestrian hithighway 101
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco