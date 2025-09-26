Former FBI director James Comey indicted 

A federal grand jury has indicted former FBI director James Comey on one count of making a false statement and one count of obstruction of a congressional hearing.

President Trump has targeted Comey after the FBI under Comey investigated Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign for possible ties to Russia.

Career prosecutors had not found sufficient evidence for charges, but Trump’s handpicked prosecutor, Lindsey Halligan, went against their advice. She took over as U.S. attorney for the influential Eastern District of Virginia just days ago.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Ryan Lucas, who covers the Justice Department for NPR.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR