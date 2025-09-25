2025
California Coast News

No homes reported threatened by brush fire in Ventura County, in hills north of Simi Valley

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 25, 2025 at 7:26 PM PDT
Ventura County firefighters at a brush fire north of Simi Valley Thursday night.
Ventura County Fire Department
A wildfire is burning in the hills north of Simi Valley Thursday night.

Blaze is northeast of Erringer Road.

A brush fire is burning in the hills north of Simi Valley, but no home are reported to be threatened.

The blaze was reported just after 6 p.m., off of Swift Fox Court. That's in the foothills northeast of Erringer Road. As of 7:30, about 25 acres of brush had burned.

The fire is burning in light fuel, with wind in the areas reported to be less the 10 mph. More than 100 firefighters are on scene, but they are hampered by rugged terrain in the area.

Flames from the fire were visible in parts of the Simi Valley area.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
