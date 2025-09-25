No homes reported threatened by brush fire in Ventura County, in hills north of Simi Valley

A brush fire is burning in the hills north of Simi Valley, but no home are reported to be threatened.

The blaze was reported just after 6 p.m., off of Swift Fox Court. That's in the foothills northeast of Erringer Road. As of 7:30, about 25 acres of brush had burned.

The fire is burning in light fuel, with wind in the areas reported to be less the 10 mph. More than 100 firefighters are on scene, but they are hampered by rugged terrain in the area.

Flames from the fire were visible in parts of the Simi Valley area.

