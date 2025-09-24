Federal government helping the Tri-Counties cover repair costs from massive January, 2023 storms

The federal government is giving Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties more than $30 million to help with repairs from the massive January 2023 storms, which hit the region.

San Luis Obispo County will get about half of the relief funding for the region. It will receive $15.1 million in reimbursement for debris removal, to repair damage to Chimney Rock Road, and to fix damage to a Caltrans facility in San Luis Obispo.

Santa Barbara County will receive $11.4 million in reimbursement. It includes funding to cover costs related to debris removal and road repairs.

Ventura County will receive $4.5 million in reimbursement, which includes funding for debris removal costs and damage to Ojai Sanitary District pipelines and Ventura Port District facilities.