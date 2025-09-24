2025
Authorities asking for the public's help in mysterious disappearance of woman on the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 24, 2025 at 1:34 PM PDT
A photo of a woman with long blondish-brown hair, wearing a red fleece and blue pants.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office
Authorities are looking for anyone who may have seen Isabel LucasVelasco in San Luis Obispo County recently.

Isabel LucasVelasco was last seen in San Luis Obispo County on September 12.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in what’s being called the suspicious disappearance of a woman on the Central Coast.

Isabel LucasVelasco was last seen in San Luis Obispo County on September 12. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s detectives are calling the disappearance of the 50-year-old woman suspicious, but they aren’t releasing further details.

She’s from the Central Valley, with ties to Coalinga and Visalia.

Lucas Velasco is described as a Hispanic female with long brown hair who is around five feet tall and weighs about 145 pounds.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
