Authorities asking for the public's help in mysterious disappearance of woman on the Central Coast

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in what’s being called the suspicious disappearance of a woman on the Central Coast.

Isabel LucasVelasco was last seen in San Luis Obispo County on September 12. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s detectives are calling the disappearance of the 50-year-old woman suspicious, but they aren’t releasing further details.

She’s from the Central Valley, with ties to Coalinga and Visalia.

Lucas Velasco is described as a Hispanic female with long brown hair who is around five feet tall and weighs about 145 pounds.