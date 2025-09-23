Worker seriously injured after falling into massive water tank under construction in Simi Valley

A man working on a large water storage tank that is under construction was seriously injured after falling into it. He had to be rescued by Ventura County firefighters.

It happened just before 8 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Los Angeles Avenue in Simi Valley. The man was working near the bottom of the tank when he fell about 15 feet.

Firefighters used a ladder truck to lower a basket into the tank and bring the man out safely. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. He's reported to be in serious, but stable condition.