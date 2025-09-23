2025
California Coast News

Worker seriously injured after falling into massive water tank under construction in Simi Valley

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 23, 2025 at 11:09 AM PDT
Ventura County firefighters rescue a man who fell in a giant water tank under construction in Simi Valley.
Courtesy Ventura County Fire Department
Ventura County firefighters rescue a man who fell in a giant water tank under construction in Simi Valley.

Ventura County firefighters had to use a basket to rescue the man from bottom of the giant tank.

A man working on a large water storage tank that is under construction was seriously injured after falling into it. He had to be rescued by Ventura County firefighters.

It happened just before 8 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Los Angeles Avenue in Simi Valley. The man was working near the bottom of the tank when he fell about 15 feet.

Firefighters used a ladder truck to lower a basket into the tank and bring the man out safely. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. He's reported to be in serious, but stable condition.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco