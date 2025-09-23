Ventura County community going bananas this weekend

People in a Ventura County community will go bananas this weekend.

The Port of Hueneme is holding its 12th annual Banana Festival on Saturday. The free day-long event will feature entertainment, activities for kids, port tours, and of course, all kinds of banana-related foods.

Bananas are a key part of the Port. It's one of the top three ports in the nation for banana imports, with 30 million boxes of bananas passing through the facility each year.

The Port of Hueneme Banana Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.