California Coast News

Ventura County community going bananas this weekend

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 23, 2025 at 10:29 AM PDT
An aerial view of an outdoor festival on a parking lot, with several hundred attendees browsing among numerous tents.
Courtest Port of Hueneme
The 12th annual Port of Hueneme Banana Festival is set for this weekend. The port is one of the top three in the nation for banana imports.

The Port of Hueneme will host its 12th annual Banana Festival on Saturday.

People in a Ventura County community will go bananas this weekend.

The Port of Hueneme is holding its 12th annual Banana Festival on Saturday. The free day-long event will feature entertainment, activities for kids, port tours, and of course, all kinds of banana-related foods.

Bananas are a key part of the Port. It's one of the top three ports in the nation for banana imports, with 30 million boxes of bananas passing through the facility each year.

The Port of Hueneme Banana Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
