Man gets five-year prison sentence after being convicted of hate crimes in Ventura County

A Ventura County man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison after being convicted of hate crimes.

On March 30, police responding to reports of graffiti discovered that a number of public and private properties had been defaced with swastikas.

Investigators used surveillance video from some of the crime scenes to identify John Williams of Ventura as a suspect.

He was spotted by officers and arrested. They found evidence linking him to the vandalism. Williams pleaded guilty to three felony hate crime counts, as well as six other charges. The 32-year-old man was sentenced to five years and four months in state prison.