California Coast News

Man gets five-year prison sentence after being convicted of hate crimes in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 23, 2025 at 5:57 PM PDT
Tim Hufner
/
Unsplash

The man painted Nazi swastikas on private and public properties in Ventura, in an effort to create fear and intimidation.

A Ventura County man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison after being convicted of hate crimes.

On March 30, police responding to reports of graffiti discovered that a number of public and private properties had been defaced with swastikas.

Investigators used surveillance video from some of the crime scenes to identify John Williams of Ventura as a suspect.

He was spotted by officers and arrested. They found evidence linking him to the vandalism. Williams pleaded guilty to three felony hate crime counts, as well as six other charges. The 32-year-old man was sentenced to five years and four months in state prison.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
