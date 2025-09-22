2025
Rocket launch from the Central Coast includes spy satellites

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 22, 2025 at 11:25 AM PDT
A rocket launches over a mountain range.
SpaceX
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday morning.

A reusable first-stage booster landed back at Vandenberg Space Force Base. Some people reported hearing a sonic boom in parts of the Tri-Counties.

A SpaceX rocket lifted off from the Central Coast Monday morning, carrying U.S. government spy satellites into orbit.

The Falcon 9 rocket took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 10:38 a.m. The government didn't release details of the mission, which was known as NROL-48.

However, the payload was intended to be part of a new network created by the National Reconnaissance Agency.

The reusable first-stage booster made a rare landing back at the base instead of on a barge off the West Coast, creating a sonic boom that some people heard in parts of the Tri-Counties.
