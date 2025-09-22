Music stars and celebrities come out for concert to support Santa Barbara County's first responders

The stars were available on and off the stage last weekend to support a show that benefits Santa Barbara County’s first responders.

It was an event called One805 Live . Performers like Trisha Yearwood, Thelma Houston, and the bands The Fray and Good Charlotte took the stage in a benefit at Keven Costner’s Summerland estate.

Prince Harry, Megan Markle, Costner, Rob Lowe, Oprah Winfrey, and Maria Shriver were among the celebrities on hand.

The fundraiser primarily supports free, confidential mental health counseling for first responders.

Lance Orozco / KCLU The One805 Live fundraiser happened at Kevin Costner's estate in Summerland the weekend of September 20-21, 2025.

The event’s organizers, Kirsten and Richard Weston-Smith, announced that the non-profit is trying to create a $10 million endowment to support mental health care services. They say a donor has already contributed the first million dollars.

Thousands of people attended the event. It's not yet known how many, but it’s expected that the concert raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Santa Barbara County’s first responders.