California Coast News

Music stars and celebrities come out for concert to support Santa Barbara County's first responders

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 22, 2025 at 11:51 AM PDT
A man wearing a blue suit explains something, using hand gestures, to a man wearing a uniform and a badge.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
Prince Harry talked to first responders at the One805 Live event in Summerland, Saturday.

Trisha Yearwood, The Fray, and Good Charlotte were among the musical performers at the One805 concert in Summerland on Saturday.

The stars were available on and off the stage last weekend to support a show that benefits Santa Barbara County’s first responders.

It was an event called One805 Live. Performers like Trisha Yearwood, Thelma Houston, and the bands The Fray and Good Charlotte took the stage in a benefit at Keven Costner’s Summerland estate.

Prince Harry, Megan Markle, Costner, Rob Lowe, Oprah Winfrey, and Maria Shriver were among the celebrities on hand.

The fundraiser primarily supports free, confidential mental health counseling for first responders.

A crowd both standing and seated at tables watches a live music performance on an outdoor stage. A banner above the stage reads 'One Live! We support you first responders.'
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
The One805 Live fundraiser happened at Kevin Costner's estate in Summerland the weekend of September 20-21, 2025.

The event’s organizers, Kirsten and Richard Weston-Smith, announced that the non-profit is trying to create a $10 million endowment to support mental health care services. They say a donor has already contributed the first million dollars.

Thousands of people attended the event. It's not yet known how many, but it’s expected that the concert raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Santa Barbara County’s first responders.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
