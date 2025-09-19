2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Oil company fights back after Santa Barbara County files criminal charges over pipeline repairs

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 19, 2025 at 2:59 PM PDT
Approximately 140,000 gallons of oil spilled in the May, 2015 Plains All-American pipeline rupture near Refugio State Beach.

Santa Barbara County prosecutors say company did work on the project without notifing authorities first. Sable claims the action is politically motivated.

An oil company is fighting back after Santa Barbara County after prosecutors charged the company with breaking environmental laws as part of its efforts to restart an oil pipeline which caused a major spill.

Sable Offshore Corporation is trying to restart the pipeline which ruptured on the Gaviota Coast in 2015, causing a 140,000 gallon oil spill. Three oil platforms off the Santa Barbara County coast need the pipeline to operate so they move oil to refineries.

But, there’s been controversy over the work it did to repair the pipeline, with environmental groups contending Sable needed new permits. The company asserts existing permits allowed the repairs.

Prosecutors filed five felony and 16 misdemeanor counts against Sable, saying the company did work without notifying regulators first.

In a statement, Sable called the charges “politically motivated”. It claims they did work with water quality, and State Fish and Wildlife agencies.The company contends no wildlife was adversely affected.

The state still has to make a final decision over the pipeline restart effort.

Sable is facing multiple lawsuits by environmental groups seeking to block the restart effort.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newspipeline breakgaviota coastline
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco