Oil company fights back after Santa Barbara County files criminal charges over pipeline repairs

An oil company is fighting back after Santa Barbara County after prosecutors charged the company with breaking environmental laws as part of its efforts to restart an oil pipeline which caused a major spill.

Sable Offshore Corporation is trying to restart the pipeline which ruptured on the Gaviota Coast in 2015, causing a 140,000 gallon oil spill. Three oil platforms off the Santa Barbara County coast need the pipeline to operate so they move oil to refineries.

But, there’s been controversy over the work it did to repair the pipeline, with environmental groups contending Sable needed new permits. The company asserts existing permits allowed the repairs.

Prosecutors filed five felony and 16 misdemeanor counts against Sable, saying the company did work without notifying regulators first.

In a statement, Sable called the charges “politically motivated”. It claims they did work with water quality, and State Fish and Wildlife agencies.The company contends no wildlife was adversely affected.

The state still has to make a final decision over the pipeline restart effort.

Sable is facing multiple lawsuits by environmental groups seeking to block the restart effort.

