Shower, thunderstorm chances continue for the Central and South Coasts

Tropical moisture that’s been streaming into the Tri-Counties is continuing to cause showers, thunderstorms, and generally unstable weather for the region.

Meteorologists admit the weather for the Central and South Coasts has been hard to predict this week.

Moisture from what was Tropical Storm Mario brought scattered showers to the region. Rainfall amounts range from around a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

As predicted, the heaviest rainfall occurred in the mountains. Alamo Mountain, which is in the Los Padres National Forest between Fillmore and Frazier Park, recorded 1.3” of rain.

We could see more scattered showers through Friday night. Stronger rainfall remains a possibility for Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo County mountain areas.

We’ll get a break over the weekend, but more tropical moisture and another chance of rain are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday.