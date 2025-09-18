2025
California Coast News

Here come the robots! Central Coast university using robots to assess campus accessibility

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 18, 2025 at 2:20 PM PDT
Three Daxbot robits will be used to map accessibility on the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo campus.
Cal Poly SLO
A fleet of robots will spend nearly a month mapping the campus, as part of an effort to improve access for these with disabilities.

A Central Coast university is trying a unique approach to assessing the accessibility of its campus for those with disabilities.

Starting next week, a small fleet of robots will begin mapping the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo campus.

What are known as Daxbot robots will roam the university for nearly a month, collecting data on 31 miles of roads and pathways. They about the size of a child’s toy wagon, and have the ability to map terrain down to millimeters. Three of the robots will be used for the project.

The information will be used to update Cal Poly’s Americans with Disabilities Act plan. It will help the university come up with ways to improve campus accessibility.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
