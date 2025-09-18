Here come the robots! Central Coast university using robots to assess campus accessibility

A Central Coast university is trying a unique approach to assessing the accessibility of its campus for those with disabilities.

Starting next week, a small fleet of robots will begin mapping the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo campus.

What are known as Daxbot robots will roam the university for nearly a month, collecting data on 31 miles of roads and pathways. They about the size of a child’s toy wagon, and have the ability to map terrain down to millimeters. Three of the robots will be used for the project.

The information will be used to update Cal Poly’s Americans with Disabilities Act plan. It will help the university come up with ways to improve campus accessibility.

