Detectives arrest a trio of Los Angeles men for a sophisticated Ventura County burglary

Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives say they’ve arrested three men for a sophisticated burglary which may be linked to a series of similar crimes throughout Southern California.

Investigators say on July 29th, the victims were at work when they discovered the tires of both of their parked vehicles had been slashed. When they returned to their Lake Sherwood home, they found it had been ransacked.

Detectives were able to identify three Los Angeles men as suspects.When investigators went to arrest them last week, the men tried to flee in a car. But, their vehicle smashed into a parked car, and the trio was arrested.

The detectives found burglary tools, and evidence linking the suspects to the Ventura County burglary. They also discovered the men had elaborate camouflage suits which look like trees they may have used to blend in with the surroundings while committing burglaries.