Ventura County university gets grants to help low income students, and to support campus projects
California Lutheran University kicks off its 2025 academic year with nearly $3 million in new grants.
A South Coast university has announced that it’s received nearly $3 million in new grants to support its academic programs, and campus projects.
California Lutheran University officials say the biggest single grant is $1.5 million dollars to support what’s known as the TRIO program.They money will help more than 200 low income, first-generation or disabled students.
The university also received more than a half-dozen other grants to support everything from scientific research to repairs to the campus chapel.
Cal Lutheran is the parent of KCLU Radio.