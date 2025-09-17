Ventura County university gets grants to help low income students, and to support campus projects

A South Coast university has announced that it’s received nearly $3 million in new grants to support its academic programs, and campus projects.

California Lutheran University officials say the biggest single grant is $1.5 million dollars to support what’s known as the TRIO program.They money will help more than 200 low income, first-generation or disabled students.

The university also received more than a half-dozen other grants to support everything from scientific research to repairs to the campus chapel.

Cal Lutheran is the parent of KCLU Radio.