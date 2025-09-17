Showers? Thunderstorms? Tropical storm creating hard to predict weather for the Tri-Counties

We could see some wild weather in the Tri-Counties, with the potential for everything from sprinkles to thunderstorms.

Meteorologists admit we are in a situation where it’s difficult to say exactly what will occur. Forecasters caution this isn’t like a traditional winter or summer storm, and there could be heavy rainfall in some areas with little notice.

Moisture from what was Tropical Storm Mario is moving through our region, heading north from Baja California.

Showers are considered to be a good possibility for most areas on the Central and South Coasts. But some spots, especially the mountains of Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties could see thunderstorms, with 1-2" of rain.

There’s a flood watch for the mountain areas.

As for the timing, most of the potential storm activity is expected between now and around 10 Thursday night.