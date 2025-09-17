2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Showers? Thunderstorms? Tropical storm creating hard to predict weather for the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 17, 2025 at 4:00 PM PDT
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU

Heaviest rain could come in Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo County mountains

We could see some wild weather in the Tri-Counties, with the potential for everything from sprinkles to thunderstorms.

Meteorologists admit we are in a situation where it’s difficult to say exactly what will occur. Forecasters caution this isn’t like a traditional winter or summer storm, and there could be heavy rainfall in some areas with little notice.

Moisture from what was Tropical Storm Mario is moving through our region, heading north from Baja California.

Showers are considered to be a good possibility for most areas on the Central and South Coasts. But some spots, especially the mountains of Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties could see thunderstorms, with 1-2" of rain.

There’s a flood watch for the mountain areas.

As for the timing, most of the potential storm activity is expected between now and around 10 Thursday night.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsthunderstormrainfall
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco