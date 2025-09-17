Major drug ring broken up in Ventura County. More than a dozen arrested

An investigation into a drug ring operated by a Ventura County-based gang led to more than a dozen arrests and the seizure of large quantities of cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine.

A dozen local, state, and federal authorities were involved in the 18-month-long investigation into the operation. Detectives with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Special Crimes Unit received information that an Oxnard-based gang was selling drugs.

More than 43,000 grams of methamphetamine, 900 grams of cocaine, and 430 grams of heroin were seized during a series of raids. Investigators also recovered 30 guns and nearly $140,000 in cash.

The gang had been operating in both Ventura and Los Angeles counties.