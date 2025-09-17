2025
California Coast News

Major drug ring broken up in Ventura County. More than a dozen arrested

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 17, 2025 at 3:06 PM PDT
Drugs and weapons seized during an investigation into a major drug ring operating in Ventura County.
Ventura County Sheriff's Office
A series of raids led to the seizure of large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin. Thirty guns were also confiscated.

A series of raids led to the seizure of large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin. Thirty guns were also confiscated.

An investigation into a drug ring operated by a Ventura County-based gang led to more than a dozen arrests and the seizure of large quantities of cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine.

A dozen local, state, and federal authorities were involved in the 18-month-long investigation into the operation. Detectives with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Special Crimes Unit received information that an Oxnard-based gang was selling drugs.

More than 43,000 grams of methamphetamine, 900 grams of cocaine, and 430 grams of heroin were seized during a series of raids. Investigators also recovered 30 guns and nearly $140,000 in cash.

The gang had been operating in both Ventura and Los Angeles counties.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
