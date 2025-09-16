2025
California Coast News

Strike averted! Santa Barbara County transit workers, bus system approve new three year contract

KCLU | By Mary Olson
Published September 16, 2025 at 1:45 PM PDT
MTD

Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District Board of Directors give final approval to the deal Tuesday.

A months-long labor dispute that almost led to a major transit strike in Santa Barbara County has been settled.

The Santa Barbara MTD’s Board of Directors ratified a deal Tuesday with union bus operators and operations supervisors represented by the Teamsters.

The workers had already approved the agreement. It gives them a 11.25% wage and benefits increase over three years. A deal with the union representing maintenance personnel was ratified in August.

The dispute got contentious, with the union workers authorizing a strike, and a state mediator being called in to help with the negotiations.
