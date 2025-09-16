2025
New help being offered for Santa Barbara County nonprofits hit by funding cuts

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 16, 2025 at 1:26 PM PDT
Alexander Gray
/
Unsplash

The Santa Barbara Fopundation has created what it's calling a Critical Needs Response Fund.

A foundation serving the Central and South Coasts has announced an effort to help nonprofits hit by funding cuts, and changes in federal policies affecting their finances.

The Santa Barbara Foundation has launched what it’s calling a Critical Needs Response Fund.

It’s offering grants of up to $50,000 to organizations facing what it deems to be exceptional challenges. The Foundation is reporting it’s seen a spike in funding requests, especially from nonprofits involved in social service programs.

The fund was established in collaboration with some of the Foundation’s funders, including Montecito Bank & Trust and the Patricia Bragg Foundation.
