2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Transit system, union reach agreement in labor dispute which at one point led to strike threats

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 15, 2025 at 11:39 AM PDT

Santa Barbara MTD still has to give final approval to deal.

It was a contentious months long dispute which almost led to a major transit strike in Santa Barbara County.

But now, there’s word union members have ratified a proposed new three year agreement.

The Santa Barbara MTD released a statement saying a majority of bus operators and operations supervisors represented by the Teamsters voted to support the deal. It would give them what amounts to an 11.25% wage increase over 36 months. A deal with the union representing maintenance personnel was ratified in August.

The agreement still needs final approval from the MTD’s Board of Directors. That’s expected to happen this week. The MTD operates 42 routes in southern Santa Barbara County, and reported carrying 4.6 million passengers during its 2023-2024 fiscal year.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsmtd
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco