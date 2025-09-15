Transit system, union reach agreement in labor dispute which at one point led to strike threats

It was a contentious months long dispute which almost led to a major transit strike in Santa Barbara County.

But now, there’s word union members have ratified a proposed new three year agreement.

The Santa Barbara MTD released a statement saying a majority of bus operators and operations supervisors represented by the Teamsters voted to support the deal. It would give them what amounts to an 11.25% wage increase over 36 months. A deal with the union representing maintenance personnel was ratified in August.

The agreement still needs final approval from the MTD’s Board of Directors. That’s expected to happen this week. The MTD operates 42 routes in southern Santa Barbara County, and reported carrying 4.6 million passengers during its 2023-2024 fiscal year.