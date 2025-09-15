Major Ventura County highway will be closed this weekend for a construction project

A significant construction project is going to completely close a state highway between Ventura and Kern County this weekend.

A half-mile section of Highway 33 north of Ojai, near the North Fork Matilija Bridge, will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

It’s part of a $6.5 million project to improve safety on the section of the highway.

It will be widened, and a new drainage system will be installed to reduce the number of accidents in the area.

The weekend closure will mean a major detour for motorists, who will need to loop around through Santa Clarita and Interstate 5 to travel from Ojai to Kern County.