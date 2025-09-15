2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Major Ventura County highway will be closed this weekend for a construction project

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 15, 2025 at 1:27 PM PDT
A map depicts an area of highway that will be closed, along with suitable detours. It shows a small work zone on California 33 north of the town of Ojai. A map label reads 'Detours will utilize Route 150 (17 miles), Route 5 (52 miles), Route 166 (36 miles), and Route 33 (50 miles).
Caltrans
A full closure of Highway 33 north of Ojai for a major construction project is scheduled for September 19 to 22.

Highway 33 will be closed north of Ojai from Friday night until Monday morning.

A significant construction project is going to completely close a state highway between Ventura and Kern County this weekend.

A half-mile section of Highway 33 north of Ojai, near the North Fork Matilija Bridge, will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

It’s part of a $6.5 million project to improve safety on the section of the highway.

It will be widened, and a new drainage system will be installed to reduce the number of accidents in the area.

The weekend closure will mean a major detour for motorists, who will need to loop around through Santa Clarita and Interstate 5 to travel from Ojai to Kern County.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newshighway 33ojai
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco